Loomis completes the acquisition of CIMA

"Today I welcome the CIMA team into the Loomis Group, and I look forward to our exciting journey ahead. CIMA brings a proven track record of innovation and R&D within cash automation and complements Loomis in terms of both product offering, technological solutions as well as geographic presence. Together, we will combine our strengths and capabilities to provide enhanced solutions and further develop best-in-class cash-handling automation solutions with the customer in mind," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

The business will be reported within the SafePoint business line and consolidated into Loomis as of October 2023.



Including transaction and integration costs, the acquisition is expected to have a positive impact on the operating profit (EBITA1) and the earnings per share of Loomis in 2023. The contribution from the acquisition should be seen as an addition to Loomis' financial targets for the strategic period ending 2024.

October 2, 2023

