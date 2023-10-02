A New Generation Of Material Technology That Redefines The Old Concept Of Wound Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAICEND TECHNOLOGY will participate in the MEDICA Germany Dusseldorf Medical Exhibition for the first time from November 13th to 16th this year. The MEDICA medical exhibition is the largest annual event in the medical material industry and a world-renowned comprehensive medical exhibition. It is recognized as the world's largest medical exhibition and provides a strong platform to display our developing technology to Europe.

TAICEND TECHNOLOGY will display a series of wound healing products, not only presenting the characteristics of a single product, but also bringing the concept of treatment into the field of wound healing. The TAICEND TECHNOLOGY R&D team has developed a new generation of material technology and redefined the former concept in the field of wound care. This has improved product efficacy and cut the amount of time required for chronic wound healing by nearly half. The company also provides suitable solutions and products tailored for each customer. In addition to reducing the care and economic burden on family members and patients, it also makes it easier for medical staff to handle the wound well, and is a more effective solution for wound healing.

TAICEND Wound Healing Products Series

- Postoperative Series

- Chronic Wound Series

- Pressure Relief Series

Please visit us at the TAICEND TECHNOLOGY booth.

Exhibition time: November 13-16, 2023

TAICEND TECHNOLOGY Booth: Hall 6, H66#4

Location: Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre

Website:

Mail: [email protected]

Contact:

Jou Wu

+886 0981118607

365363@email4pr. com

SOURCE TAICEND TECHNOLOGY