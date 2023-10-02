Upgraded Points' Latest Study 'Top U.S. Cities To Be A Ghost' Celebrates The Halloween Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Springfield, Massachusetts, Is Crowned the Spookiest City in the Nation. The Undead Are Most Likely To Travel Here for Halloween Haunting, With an Undeniably Phantom-Friendly Environment and Spectral Sightings Galore.

As Halloween draws near, Upgraded Points created a spine-tingling study to determine which U.S. cities offer the warmest – or chilliest – welcome for wandering spirits. Evaluating the hospitality of 100 major U.S. cities, and considering a variety of metrics that might make those towns a hotspot for hauntings, Upgraded Points puts a new spin on the best Halloween hangouts.

The 10 Best U.S. Cities to Be a Ghost

The Best U.S. Cities to Be a Ghost by Category

"We encourage travelers - both of this realm and others - to carefully research the cities they visit," said Alex Miller, Upgraded Points' founder. "And we've taken a light-hearted look at where ghosts might choose to hang their dusty hats – or shake their spectral chains. From cities steeped in history to areas ripe with supernatural activity, our study is a fun look for those curious about the spookier side of America's hometowns."

Spooky Study: Methodology

To identify the cities most suitable for ghostly residents, Upgraded Points analyzed the cities using 11 key criteria crucial for identifying otherworldly havens, such as: Ghost Sightings per 100K People, Haunted Houses per 100K Households, Psychic Mediums per 100K People, Metaphysical Shops per 100K People, Median Build-Year of Buildings, Cemeteries per 100K People, and more. Each criterion was then weighted based on its relevance to ghosts and given a score between 0 to 5, resulting in a total potential score from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the most favorable conditions for ghosts.

Some Haunted Highlights



Northeastern Nightmares:

Syracuse, NY,

claims the fourth spot, with nearly a quarter of its homes built before 1940, while Buffalo, NY, offers the oldest average home build year, 1956.

Southern Specters:

Birmingham, AL, stands tall at number 3, offering 14.7 haunted houses per 100K. Meanwhile, Columbia, SC, provides ghosts with the highest number of cemeteries per capita.

Historical Haunts:

Pennsylvania cities like Scranton and Pittsburgh shine with many houses built before 1940, making them ideal for spirits with an affinity for the past.

Few Western Wraiths:

Those looking for a more ghost-free zone might consider heading west. Seattle, Phoenix, and San Diego all rank among the least ghost-friendly cities. Best Ghostly Gatherings: Springfield, MA, leads with a hospitality rating of 61.8 out of 100, boasting 13.8 haunted houses per 100K households and buildings with a median age of 64 years.

Digging Deeper into Dark Data



Creepy Columbia, SC:

Tops the charts with the most cemeteries per 100K people (135.8).

Terrifying Tulsa, OK:

With 159.5 haunted houses per 100K households, something dark has definitely moved into the neighborhoods of this town.

Abandoned Forts:

Ghosts looking for a quieter haunt might head to Fort Myers, FL, boasting the highest percentage of vacant housing units (25.3%).

Eerie El Paso, TX:

The ghost sightings capital, with a score of 22.6 – above the national average of 2.1 by a ghastly 975%.

Mystic Mecca of Vegas:

With over 8.1 mediums per 100K people, the crystal balls are blazing and the spooks are speaking in Sin City.

The best cities for scaredy cats? Dallas, Miami, Phoenix, San Diego, and more.

Check out other rankings like the Top Cities for Ghostly Sightings, along with exact breakdowns, ghostly graphics, and the complete list of 100 cities by visiting the full study online .

