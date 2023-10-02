New York Sports Club (NYSC) Announces Opening Of Its First New York Branded Sports Club In Washington, D.C.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Newly Opened Club Will Feature Leading HIIT and Strength Training Boutique Fitness Brand, Fhitting Room, Coming Later This Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Sports Club

(NYSC) is proud to announce the highly anticipated opening of its inaugural NYSC branded club in Washington, D.C. Located just south of DuPont Circle at 1211 Connecticut Avenue NW, this groundbreaking expansion marks a milestone for NYSC as it introduces the first of its new-generation clubs to the D.C. area. Featuring upgraded amenities and offerings including a recovery lounge, personal training, expansive barbell racks and platforms, and member-friendly month-to-month memberships; the new club will also introduce leading HIIT and strength training brand, Fhitting Room , to the city with a brand new boutique fitness studio connected to the club.

NYSC 1211 Connecticut Ave Storefront

Continue Reading

The 1211 Connecticut Ave Club

spans over 23,000 square feet, offering an extensive and modern fitness haven for members. NYSC's dedication to providing a comprehensive fitness experience is showcased through its extensive range of amenities, including a variety of cardio and strength training equipment, barbells, functional training turf, extensive group fitness, and a cycling studio. Members can unwind in the Recovery Lounge, which features HydroMassage beds, and rejuvenate in the infrared sauna, ensuring a total wellness experience.

"We are excited to introduce the new New York Sports Club to the Washington D.C. community," said Bill McMenamy, CEO of New York Sports Club. "This new club represents the brand wide initiative to bring all clubs together under one name and provide an upgraded, affordable, quality full-service fitness experience to neighborhoods across the country. We are also thrilled to announce that later this year, we will be bringing the first-ever Fhitting Room to D.C., further elevating the fitness offerings in this city."

Key Features of the 1211 Connecticut Ave Club location include:



Full Selection of Cardio and Strength Training Equipment: The club offers a wide array of top-of-the-line cardio machines and strength training equipment, providing members with a diverse range of workout options tailored to their fitness goals.

Recovery Lounge: NYSC's holistic approach to well-being is exemplified through the inclusion of a relaxing recovery lounge. Complete with Hydromassage Chairs, the space is designed to help members rejuvenate and optimize their recovery post-workout, ensuring peak performance and a comprehensive wellness journey.

Expansive Barbell Racks and Platforms: Strength and power training enthusiasts will find an ideal space in the club's expansive barbell racks and platforms, providing an environment for challenging and dynamic workouts.

Functional Field: State of the art turf areas for training, stretching and Team Training classes. Additional Amenities Include: Group Fitness Studio, Cycling Studio and Infrared Sauna.

Looking ahead, NYSC is excited to announce that later in the year Fhitting Room will be opening within the Washington, D.C. club. Fhitting Room has been a cult-favorite workout ever since its debut in the New York fitness scene in 2013. The brand's HIIT and strength training programming combines the energy and community of a group workout experience with the skill-building and attention of a personal training session. Classes are all led by certified trainers called 'FHITpros' and have a limited number of spots to ensure each attendee receives the best possible experience at any level. Known for its kettlebell centric programming, Fhitting Room offers multiple class formats including its Signature FHIT, a 50-minute one-stop-shop for strength and conditioning, complete with functional movements, high-intensity intervals, varied exercises, and a total-body focus.

For more information, visit page.nysc.com/downtown-connecticut-ave and follow New York Sports Club on Instagram @NYSC .

High Resolution Images can be found HERE .

ABOUT NEW YORK SPORTS CLUB

Since 1973, New York Sports Club has been on a mission to improve lives through fitness, serving over 150,000 members under our family of brands: New York Sports Club (encompassing Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Florida), Fhitting Room, and Lucille Roberts. An iconic brand within the fitness industry, NYSC offers everything you need in a neighborhood gym including convenient locations and member-friendly month-to-month memberships. Access personal trainers, group classes, heavy lifting, a variety of cardio + strength machines, recovery lounges and more at the NEW New York Sports Club. For more information, visit

or follow @NYSC on Instagram.

ABOUT FHITTING ROOM

Established in 2013, Fhitting Room owns and operates boutique fitness studios specializing in functional high intensity training and strength classes, with signature programming that combines the energy and community of a group workout experience with the attention of a personal training session for a total body workout. With a seasoned team from the world's most successful brands, Fhitting Room has become a leader in programming, talent development, community building, branding and tech-enabled marketing. Fhitting Room was acquired by New York Sports Club and its family of brands in 2022 although all Fhitting Room flagship studios continue to operate as standalone locations. Fhitting Room also specializes in at-home fitness, offering a two-way interactive virtual workout class platform, Fhitting Room LIVE! , and digital subscription service, Fhitting Room On Demand . A powerhouse in the boutique fitness industry, Fhitting Room and its trainers are regularly featured in national, high-profile press. To learn more, visit: or follow @FhittingRoom on Instagram.

Media Contacts :

Jaime Cassavechia / Alexa Stark / Demi Halawa

EJ Media Group

(212) 518-4771

[email protected]



SOURCE New York Sports Club