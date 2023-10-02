Healthycell Launches Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails Gel Supplement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Advanced nutrition company

Healthycell delivers beauty from within, in an ultra-absorbable, gel delivery system

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthycell today announced the launch of its latest innovation in beauty and wellness: Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails. This revolutionary product is expertly formulated by physicians and nutritionists to redefine the way we approach beauty, focusing on nourishing from within for truly radiant outward results.

Healthycell Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails

Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails is a blend of essential vitamins, nutrients, and amino acid building blocks that work to boost collagen production and provide comprehensive nourishment. The unique formulation contains potent ingredients including Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Biotin, and Silica, all of which are crucial for maintaining glowing skin, lustrous hair, and strong nails.

"We are thrilled to introduce Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails to our customers," says Chief Marketing Officer, Tara Staten. "In a world filled with superficial solutions, we believe that true beauty radiates from within. The blend of essential ingredients combined with our advanced MICROGELTM technology delivers effective, science-backed solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best."

The patent-pending delivery system, MICROGELTM, is designed to offer the most bioavailable forms of nutrients that would otherwise require swallowing a handful of pills. Each gel pack contains over 2,750mg

of beauty supporting nutrients - the equivalent of about 7 large capsules.

Vibrant Hair, Skin & Nails product packaging is 100% recyclable. Product boxes are recyclable through local municipal recycling programs, and gel packs are recyclable through our partnership with TerraCycle.

Healthycell is a nutrition company helping people reach their potential through optimized health. It uses patent-pending MICROGELTM technology to deliver nutrients they can absorb and results they can measure in a pill-free experience they love. Their ingestible gel dietary supplement products are taken straight from the gel pack, mixed into drinks, or blended into smoothies.

