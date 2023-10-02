Welltec Q3 2023 Interim Report And Investor Conference Call Announcement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q3 2023 Interim Report and Investor Conference Call Announcement

Welltec® will disclose its Q3 2023 Interim Report and will discuss the results during an investor conference call to be held Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, at 5 pm CET.

The conference call will be available only to current and prospective bond holders, broker dealers, and securities analysts, and can be accessed by dialling in a few minutes before the start and informing the operator that you would like to participate in Welltec's investor conference call.

Relevant dial-in details and conference ID can be obtained by contacting Kris Petrov at and registering for the call. Registration will not be possible once the investor conference has started.

The Q3 2023 Interim Report will be made available in the“Investor Room” on Welltec's website at .