Giga Metals To Present At The Metals And Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 3Rd

DATE : October 3rd, 2023

TIME: 11:30 – 12:00 PM ET / 8:30 – 9:00 AM PT

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3rd – 6th

Recent Company Highlights



30-year project life with average production of 35,000 tonnes per year of nickel and 2,000 tonnes per year of cobalt

A nickel project like Turnagain with low carbon intensity in a stable jurisdiction like B.C. has a key role to play in the future of the nickel industry, in particular for the battery industry. Mitsubishi Corporation owns 15% interest, Giga maintains 85% ownership

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study results were announced in September 2023.

