Halloween House Unveils Four Locations Without The Fear Factor Offering A Halloween Experience For All Ages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Each of the four Halloween House locations offers a trick or treat room complete with real treats.

Halloween House is in four locations this year, the Oculus in NYC, Hicksville, Long Island, Philadelphia and Paramus, NJ

Unlike traditional haunted houses, Halloween House focuses on providing joy, thrills, and fun, all while avoiding excessive fear or discomfort.

- Michael Dessart, PresidentNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Last year, Halloween House welcomed a over 100,000 visitors across its various experiences, solidifying its reputation as America's premier brand-new fully indoor Halloween attraction. Unlike traditional haunted houses, Halloween House focuses on providing joy, thrills, and amazement, all while avoiding excessive fear or discomfort. This year Halloween House is unveiling four venues, three brand new locations and one in Paramus, NJ, back by popular demand.Halloween House offers immersive, uniquely themed rooms for a memorable journey. With attractions like the one-of-a-kind "Trick or Treat" Room, the "Glow in the Dark" Room, the Horror Movie Graveyard, the mysterious Vampires' Lair, and more, visitors will have a fun experience without worrying about traditional Halloween scare tactics."Step into a world where Halloween dreams come alive, where imagination and enchantment merge to redefine Halloween attractions," stated Michael Dessart, President. "Our commitment is to offer an incredible Halloween experience that caters to all ages, capturing the season's essence without overwhelming anyone with fear."Halloween House sets itself apart by delivering entertainment through meticulously detailed environments, devoid of actors, jump scares, and strobe lights. Visitors can expect to embark on a journey filled with awe, laughter, and a sense of pure Halloween delight. The indoor experience generally takes 45 minutes to enjoy plus time spent in the gift shop, and other activities which all add to the enjoyment of the visit. Groups and parties are welcome.🎃 Attraction Highlights: 🎃.Trick or Treat Room: Go door-to-door, ring the myriad of doorbells, and collect treats to enjoy later at home..Glow in the Dark Room: A world of luminous enchantment where darkness reveals a spectrum of colors..Horror Movie Graveyard: Pay homage to iconic horror classics in this eerie and immersive tribute..Vampires' Lair: Uncover the secrets of the night in this hauntingly elegant experience..Indoor Pumpkin Patch: Delight in the joy of autumn with an indoor pumpkin patch that captures the essence of the season.Halloween House attractions are accessible to all age groups, making it the perfect destination for families, friends, and Halloween enthusiasts. With new locations on Long Island and in Philadelphia as well as the Oculus in New York City and back by popular demand – Paramus, NJ, Halloween House caters to audiences of all sizes.Attraction Hours and Pricing (subject to change):Halloween House NYC: Mon-Sun 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM; Kids (10 and under) $34.99, Adults $39.99. ( )Halloween House Long Island: Mon-Fri 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Sat-Sun 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM; Kids (10 and under) $24.99, Adults $29.99. ( )Halloween House Philadelphia: Mon-Fri 3:30 PM - 10:00 PM, Sat-Sun 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM; Kids (10 and under) $24.99, Adults $29.99. ( )Halloween House Paramus: Mon-Fri 3:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Sat 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM; Kids (10 and under) $24.99, Adults $29.99. ( )Halloween House also offers fundraising opportunities for schools and nonprofit organizations as well as free admission for any family whose child experienced a hospital stay in 2023. For more information reach out toIn addition to individual tickets, Halloween House offers Family Passes, Group Passes, and Season Tickets. For those seeking tailor-made Halloween and party packages, the Halloween House team is available to assist. This Halloween, prepare to be captivated, amazed, and delighted like never before at Halloween House – the ultimate Halloween destination for all ages!# # #

Risa B Hoag

GMG Public Relations, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook