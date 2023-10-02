Squaretalk Triumphs In ISO 27001 Surveillance Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company adheres to globally accredited security standards to mitigate risks related to cybersecurity and safeguard privacy

- Eyal Samorli, Bulgaria Site Manager at Squaretalk

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a notable stride towards ensuring the utmost information security, Squaretalk proudly announces the successful completion of its ISO 27001 surveillance audit. The international ISO/IEC 27001 standard is renowned for its comprehensive framework in managing information security, emphasizing an organization's commitment to safeguarding its client and internal data.

The audit was characterized not just by its outcomes but by the positive and collaborative spirit in which it was conducted. Squaretalk Sofia's proactive approach and unwavering commitment to information security were evident, fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding with the auditors.

While the audit affirmed the robust processes in place, it also provided minor recommendations to further enhance the system. These suggestions, encapsulating minor tweaks, are seen as opportunities for continuous improvement, ensuring that the organization's practices remain agile and responsive.

"The successful outcome of this audit reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It further solidifies our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security and building trust with our clients," said Eyal Samorli, Bulgaria Site Manager at Squaretalk.

RINA is one of world leaders in certification, testing, classification and inspection services with a network of 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide. RINA is recognized by the European Commission, the European Maritime Safety Agency, United Nations, the national accreditation bodies of Italy and USA and many other global institutions.

The validation from such prestigious bodies stands as a testament to RINA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in their audit and consultancy roles. As Squaretalk continues its journey in information security excellence, the team remains ever-eager to uphold and even surpass the benchmarks set by international standards.

“In 2022 Squartalk Bulgaria was successfully certified by RINA against the requirements of the information security standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013. During this year's surveillance audit RINA auditors' team were pleased to confirm the absence of non-conformities which clearly shows the engagement and responsible attitude of the organization. Yet, few recommendations during the audit process were proposed and duly accepted by Squaretalk. We, at RINA, believe that each observation or recommendation during an audit helps the organization improve the processes covered by the certified management system,” said Sonya Marinova, Business Development Manager at RINA Bulgaria.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a cloud communication software provider dedicated to democratizing enterprise-grade contact center solutions. The company's mission is to break down barriers, open up opportunities, and ensure that every business can thrive using advanced communication tools in an increasingly connected world. Squaretalk is designed to bolster the efficiency and effectiveness of decentralized sales and support teams. It offers seamless integration with an array of popular business tools, such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets, and more. Join Squaretalk in reshaping the communication landscape by becoming a part of their partner network. Learn more at:

About RINA

RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy&Mobility, Marine, Certification, Infrastructure & Real Estate and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2021 of 533 million Euros, over 4,600 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. To learn more about Rina, visit

