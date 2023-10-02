WEG Launches Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ~ EV Technology From Drive System Specialist ~

STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- WEG, the global electrical equipment manufacturer, has launched its new range of electric vehicle charging systems - the WEMOB parking recharging stations - to the European market. The charging equipment has been developed and tested for several years, having been successfully rolled out in South America and deployed in selected positions in Europe.WEMOB Chargers, an abbreviation for WEG Mobility Chargers, represent adaptable charging equipment designed to cater to a range of electric vehicle types. The systems are available in two models in Europe: WEMOB Parking, for standard charging and WEMOB Station for larger public spaces that can accommodate higher power charging systems.The standard option, WEMOB Parking has been developed to provide vehicle recharging on car parks and at service stations. This model has proven popular for workplace car parks, providing organisations with facilities for their employees to charge EVs on site.Allowing for installation at any voltage, WEMOB Parking can be installed from 100 up to 240 V single-phase/two-phase or up to 415 three-phase, depending on the requirements. This allows for simultaneous charging of up to two vehicles at up to 21 kW each, with a five-metre cable to ensure flexibility for the user.“WEMOB Chargers are engineered to be compatible with all major electric vehicle makes and models, irrespective of their charging standards,” explained Marek Lukaszczyk, marketing manager for Europe and the Middle East at WEG.“We have also prioritised a user-friendly interface. The system has been designed to provide a hassle-free experience for EV drivers, with a multicolour LCD display that operates in dark mode with high resolution and brightness, allowing users to easily view their charge information.”"WEMOB Chargers embody WEG's vision for a more sustainable future,” continued Lukaszczyk.“Having launched the chargers successfully in the South American market, and with fruitful deployments at our own facilities and that of our distributors in Europe, we are ready to engage in conversations with green employers in Europe about installation.”WEMOB chargers are compatible with WEMOB Management Platform from WEG, a system for both users and operators of WEMOB chargers. WEMOB EV Drivers is a mobile app for the general public, providing live map of charging locations, an online booking system, real-time charge monitoring and a digital log of charging history.WEMOB Station Fleet Management has been created for recharge network operators and managers. It enables digital oversight of the operations of all WEMOB charging stations, including real-time data on charging use.More information on the WEMOB Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment from WEG can be found in this downloadable brochure. Additional information can be found on the WEG website at .

