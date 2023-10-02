JR Majewski Vindicated Returns To The Race For Ohio District 9 Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JR Majewski VFAF endorsement 2024 Cycle

JR Majewski with VFAF's Donna and Stan Fitzgerald Washington DC.

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump maintains their endorsement of JR Majewski for congress as he re-enters the OH9 congressional race.

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump PresidentTOLEDO , OHIO , USA , October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies : The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national.J.R. Majewski returns to the race for Ohio district nine. Majewski is an Air Force Veteran and the America First Candidate for U.S. Congress from Ohio's 9th Congressional District. Majewski has managed multiple multi-million-dollar projects within the nuclear industry and earned a reputation for his leadership style and ability to transform struggling projects, programs, and portfolios into high performers. Majewski now serves as a Senior Leader in the nuclear industry working with some of the world's largest nuclear utilities. Majewski and his wife Nichole have been married since 2003. They currently reside in the Walleye Capital of the World, Port Clinton, Ohio.J.R. Majewski produced service records vindicating his military career statements that were questioned last cycle. Majewski was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal according to an updated DD 214 form dated 8/2023 confirmed by VFAF Veterans for TrumpThe Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal - In March 2003, President Bush approved the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for award to Air Force active duty, Reserve and Guard personnel as recognition for their service in the Global War on Terrorism. For eligibility of the GWOT-E, individuals must have deployed abroad, on or after September 11, 2001 and a future date to be determined, for service in Operations Enduring Freedom or Operation Iraqi Freedom, and meet one of the following:-Assigned, attached, or mobilized to a unit participating in OEF/OIF and serving for 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days (there is no time limit required for nonconsecutive days to be accumulated)-Be engaged in actual combat against the enemy and under circumstances involving grave danger or death or serious bodily injury from enemy action, regardless of time served in OEF/OIF-Killed, wounded or injured requiring medical evacuation from Operations OEF/OIFVeterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump never removed the endorsement of Majewski from their website encouraging him to re-enter when his mother was in better health. "We are happy to hear JR's mom is doing better and honored to have played a role in his vindication on the military records" "JR is the best candidate for Ohio and he has our full ongoing support" said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF grassroots national president.For more information on JR follow him on twitter :

JR Majewski interviews with Stan Fitzgerald October 2022