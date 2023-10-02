Pearce Renewables Achieves Independent Authorized GWO Training Provider Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEHACHAPI, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearce Renewables, a leading name in the renewable energy sector, is thrilled to announce that it has officially become an independent authorized Global Wind Organization (GWO) training provider. With over three years of experience as a GWO provider, Pearce Renewables has successfully met all requirements, paving the way for expansion and enhanced training offerings.



The Global Wind Organization (GWO) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and competency in the wind energy industry. GWO sets the benchmark for training in the sector and provides a framework for the development and delivery of standardized safety training and emergency procedures.



Pearce Renewables has always been committed to excellence in safety and training. The recent achievement of becoming an independent authorized GWO training provider underscores this dedication. The rigorous GWO audit process assessed the organization's ability to provide training that adheres to the highest industry standards.



"We are immensely proud of our Learning & Development team's dedication and hard work in achieving independent authorized GWO training provider status," said Travis Dees, VP of Operations at Pearce Renewables. "This milestone allows us to further our mission of advancing the skills and knowledge of our technicians while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients in the field."



As part of this expansion, Pearce Renewables has introduced new training modules, including Advanced Rescue Training (ART) and torquing, with plans to incorporate additional modules in the fourth quarter of this year. These expanded offerings will equip professionals in the renewable energy industry with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their roles.



To support its growth and accommodate the increasing demand for GWO training, Pearce Renewables is proud to announce the opening of a second state-of-the-art training facility in Lewisville, Texas, scheduled for January 1st. Located just 15 minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, this facility will provide convenient access for participants from across the country and around the world.



"Our commitment to safety, excellence, and continuous improvement is unwavering," added Dees. "With the opening of our new training center and our expanded course offerings, we are excited to provide world-class GWO training and uphold our commitment to environmental, health, and safety (EHS) excellence."



The achievement of independent authorized GWO training provider status marks a significant milestone for Pearce Renewables as it continues to drive innovation and promote the highest standards of safety and proficiency in the renewable energy industry.



About Pearce Renewables

Pearce Renewables is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, offering comprehensive solutions and training services to the global renewable energy industry. With a strong commitment to environmental, health, and safety (EHS) excellence, Pearce Renewables empowers technicians with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their roles. For more information, visit About the Global Wind Organization (GWO)

The Global Wind Organization (GWO) is an internationally recognized body dedicated to ensuring the highest standards of safety and competency in the wind energy industry. GWO sets the benchmark for training in the sector and provides a framework for the development and delivery of standardized safety training and emergency procedures. GWO's mission is to create a safer and more productive workforce for the global wind industry. For more information, visit .



