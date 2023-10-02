Changes In The Management Board Of Nordic Fibreboard AS

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to accept the resignation of the board member Torfinn Losvik. Torfinn Losvik will continue as a management board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS until 31.12.2023.

