Changes In The Management Board Of Nordic Fibreboard AS


10/2/2023 8:31:33 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS decided to accept the resignation of the board member Torfinn Losvik. Torfinn Losvik will continue as a management board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS until 31.12.2023.

Enel Äkke
Head of Administration
Ph:+372555525550




