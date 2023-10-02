Afghan Woman Entrepreneur Empowers Women, Breaks Barriers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sima Noorzadeh, in a conversation with Khaama Press News Agency, mentioned that seven years ago, she and a group of girls established a wedding ceremonies office in Afghanistan. Despite increasing restrictions on women and high demand for their services, she successfully created job opportunities for numerous girls.

According to Ms. Noorzadeh, unemployment and recent restrictions have caused psychological issues among women. She believes that addressing women's unemployment not only puts an end to the mental struggles of millions but also contributes to society's overall prosperity.

As the manager of a wedding ceremonies office in Herat, she adds that the restrictions have affected wedding halls and the mobility of the country's citizens.

She encourages other women to engage in productive sectors like tailoring and flower arranging when unemployed to rescue themselves from isolation.

On the other hand, Jamila Amiri, who has been working in wedding ceremonies salons in Herat for four years, expressed her satisfaction in her conversation with Khaama Press.

Despite all the limitations, she feels good about working outside her home.

Being the sole breadwinner for her family, she earns a living through this work and fears the day when all her hopes are shattered.

Ms Amiri encourages other girls to maintain their motivation and to participate in activities related to women.

It should be noted that following the rise of the Taliban administration, restrictions on education, work, and women's participation in Afghanistan, tens of thousands have lost their jobs.

Meanwhile, Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for Afghanistan, stated during the 54th session of the Human Rights Council that more than 60,000 women have become unemployed following the imposition of restrictions on women in Afghanistan.

Additionally, many women and girls, such as Husna Roufi, have created job opportunities for women by establishing workshops, restaurants, and shops.

