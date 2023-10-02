Netflix intends to launch second volume of ‘New Saudi Voices’ film collection

(MENAFN) On Friday, Netflix will be publishing the second volume of its "New Saudi Voices" film collection.



The collection consists of 14 short films, including the 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge winners, that were screened during the Red Sea International Film Festival.



Among these are the dramas "Old Phone Number" by Ali Saeed and "Zabarjad" by Hussain Almutliq, both of which address the themes of character development while clinging to one's past.



The narrative of an elderly man meeting up with his first love after 50 years is told in the award-winning novel "Last Chance to Fall in Love" by Faisal Buhaishi.



"A Swing" by Raneem and Dana Almohandes, a fantasy film, follows a 10-year-old girl as she travels through the woods in search of a magical swing that her father used to inform her about.



While Mohammed Baqer's "Tea Leaf" examines the suffering and regret associated with relationship failures, Nora Abu Shusha's "Lucky You're Mine" explores the unspoken difficulties of wedded life.

