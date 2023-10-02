Jury Awards Record-Breaking $6.19M In Firelands Hospital Medical Malpractice Suit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Attorneys at Tittle & Perlmuter secure largest verdict in Judge Roger E. Binette's court, second largest medical malpractice verdict in Erie County, for shortcuts that caused man's traumatic brain injury

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury awarded an unprecedented $6.19 million to a man who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that led to a brain bleed while he was admitted to Firelands Hospital. The verdict ranks as the largest judgment in Judge Roger E. Binette's court and the second largest medical malpractice award in Erie County.

A jury awarded a record-breaking $6.19 million to a man who suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that led to a brain bleed while he was admitted to Firelands Hospital. Tittle & Perlmuter attorneys Scott Perlmuter (left) and Allen Tittle (right) with the plaintiff's wife, Melissa Johnson (middle).

Michael Johnson was a patient at Firelands Hospital where he was placed on seven new medications that increased his chances of falling. Despite the elevated risk, Firelands nurses and hospital staff did not follow mandated precautions to prevent Johnson from falling and suffering additional injuries. Sadly, he fell while getting up to use the restroom and suffered a TBI. Johnson suffered permanent injuries caused by the preventable TBI and is now confined to a chair in his home.

The jury found Firelands Hospital responsible for Johnson's life-altering brain injury, affecting both him and his wife, Melissa. The substantial award sent a clear message to the hospital and other medical facilities in Erie County: Policies matter, patient safety rules matter, and everyone deserves the same standard of medical care.

"This verdict is proof that the jury system works and delivers justice," says attorney Allen Tittle of Tittle & Perlmuter . "We want to thank members of the jury and the court for acknowledging the importance of policies and the unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standard of care."

