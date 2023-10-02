Houthi drone strike in Saada murders 1 soldier, wounds others

(MENAFN) In a Houthi drone attack on Saturday in the northern province of Saada, a Yemeni government soldier was murdered and three others were wounded. This was the second event of this kind in a week.



Saada's governor, Hadi Tarshan, told Arab News that the Houthis attacked a military parade organized by Yemeni government troops in the Baqoum region to mark the 61st anniversary of the Sept. 26 Revolution with a barrage of drones carrying explosives.



One of the drones that the army managed to shoot down hit its target and killed a fighter while injuring others.



“We, the residents of Saada, have known the Houthis since 2004, and we know that they will not honor any deal or truce unless they are weak. What happened today demonstrates this,” Tarshan stated.



The event occurs a week following a Houthi drone strike on a group of Arab alliance forces close to the Saudi Arabia-Yemen boundary resulted in the deaths of four Bahraini army members.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107174281