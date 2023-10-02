Image Protect Announces Memorandum Of Understanding For Pending New Business Acquisition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL ) (Imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed its Due Diligence and reached a Memorandum of Understanding on its pending new business acquisition first mentioned on Tuesday, September 26th. The process is now moving toward an LOI (Letter of Intent) with expectations of having all terms agreed upon within the next seven business days.

The company that Image Protect, Inc. (OTC: IMTL) is seeking to acquire is an established business-to-business application software product provider with a successful core offering with development for additional services already underway.

Image Protect, Inc. expects to provide the necessary support for this newly acquired subsidiary and ensure the availability of needed resources to maximize market penetration and compete with and dominate other existing brands in its space. The company looks forward to competing at a high level and fostering the acquisition of thousands of additional potential clients in its market.

CEO James Ballas states:“We are super excited to be in the position to make this new acquisition announcement within days, and we firmly believe this will be a game-changer in the industry. Getting to this position has taken well over a year, and we are looking forward to this acquisition and announcement that we believe is the perfect fit for Image Protect, Inc.”

