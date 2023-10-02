Global Personal Identity Management (PIM) Market Surpasses $17 Billion In 2022, Aiming For $38 Billion By 2028

The global personal identity management (PIM) market is experiencing substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 17.2 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate that the market will continue to flourish, aiming to reach US$ 38.4 Billion by 2028. This robust growth is expected to manifest at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.79% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Empowering Secure Information Management

Personal Identity Management (PIM) involves the crucial process of safeguarding and managing information and resources for organizations and individuals alike. Digital identities and credentials, such as usernames and passwords, are issued and used for authentication purposes, ensuring the protection of user profiles.

PIM solutions enable companies and individuals to securely store and manage essential information. While PIM is currently in its nascent stage, its popularity is surging globally due to recurring data breaches, heightened security threats, and the expanding digital footprint across various platforms.

Key Drivers and Trends

Several factors are driving the growth of the PIM market:

Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report segments the personal identity management market based on various parameters:



Component : Applications, Access Control, Content Management, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)

Deployment Type : On-Premises, Cloud

Data Type : Behavioral Data, Individual Identity Data, Derived Data, Self-Identified Data Industry Vertical : IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods and Retail, and Others

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the personal identity management market include International Business Machines Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Okta, Inc., Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. (Hitachi Ltd.), Dell Technologies Inc., Micro Focus International plc, SailPoint Technologies Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Delinea, Experian PLC, and Kaspersky Lab.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Attributes: