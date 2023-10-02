Emmy Winner Narrates Third Wheel By Richard R. Becker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- The Seattle Book ReviewLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Emmy-winning journalist and voice actor Brian Callanan narrated the newly released audiobook format of Third Wheel by Richard R. Becker . The debut novel is a coming-of-age story about Brady Wilks, a Midwest transplant navigating life in Las Vegas, 1982.Brady initially thinks reuniting with his mother and relocating to a future boomtown would be a dream come true. Instead, he struggles to find his identity, is estranged at home, and finds himself desperate to belong to a group of older teens. When these friends decide to take a darker path, Brady discovers his choices have consequences that threaten the lives of those he cares about.“I interviewed many talented narrators, but Brian Callanan was the clear choice,” said Becker.“He stands out for his range and character versatility, something I learned when we worked together on my first book.”Becker's first book, 50 States, is a collection of 50 short stories, with each story set in a different state within the United States. The book required a narrator capable of delivering hundreds of characters with various regional dialects from different eras.“When I was looking to cast Third Wheel, I considered several other narrators for their ability to narrate from the perspective of a 14-year-old boy,” said Becker.“Ultimately, however, Brian delivered a smart narration and a distinct voice for dialogue. It worked, along with all the other characters he included.”Callanan is also an Audible Approved voice actor who has produced more than 70 audiobooks released on Audible, Amazon, iTunes, and Downpour. He also teaches other authors and voice actors how to become audiobook narrators.“Some narrators are well-suited to reach certain authors, and our working relationship feels seamless,” said Becker.“He delivered Third Wheel in record time. Partly, he told me, because because he couldn't put the book down.”Third Wheel has surprised many reviewers in the same way. It begins as something akin to a 1980s John Hughes movie before taking a wild turn into something much darker and nihilistic as Brady faces tough teens, hard drugs, drug cartels, and the Mob.Becker balances these thriller elements with a nostalgic nod to the protagonist's youthful vulnerabilities. Brady falls for an older girl. He plays Dungeons and Dragons. He gets“grounded.”Third Wheel has racked up over a dozen 5-star reviews and one literary finalist award in the first 30 days since its release. Becker's first book, 50 States, was equally well received. It broke into the top 100 literary short story collections on Amazon for three consecutive months. It also won first place in the ABR Book Excellence Awards, Spring 2022 BookFest Awards, 2023 Book Excellence Awards, and was a finalist in the IAN Book of the Year Awards.When Becker is not writing fiction, he is an accredited business communicator and president of Copywrite, Ink., a 30-year-old strategic communication and writing services firm. He is also a city council-appointed volunteer commissioner on the Las Vegas Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission and a high school softball coach.Brian Callanan is an on-air host/moderator for The Seattle Channel. This city-run station has won the“Excellence in Government Programming” Award as the top municipal TV station in the country eight of the past 10 years. He is a veteran journalist who has been in the industry since 1995.The audiobook edition of Third Wheel is available from Audible ( ), Amazon ( ), and iTunes ( ). The print and digital versions of the debut novel are available anywhere books are sold. For more about author Richard R. Becker, visit his biosite at bio.site/richardrbecker.com. For more information about Brian Callanan, visit briancallananmedia.com.

