Social Jazz And Contractor Commerce Announce Strategic Marketing Partnership

Helping HVAC and Plumbing contractors build their online brand and sales

A collaboration that strives to bolster the online presence & sales of contractors by integrating social media automation and preloaded promotional content.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Social Jazz , a leading provider of social media automation, and Contractor Commerce , a renowned ecommerce platform featuring plug-and-play online stores for contractors , are excited to announce a strategic marketing partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance the digital presence and online sales of contractors by integrating social media automation and preloaded promotional content into their operations.

Contractor Commerce will now offer its contractor customers the advanced social media automation services of Social Jazz. This new feature will come preloaded with posts designed to promote the contractors' online stores, thereby streamlining their marketing efforts and boosting their online visibility.

"We're thrilled to partner with Contractor Commerce," said Paul Baccaro, CEO, Social Jazz. "Our goal has always been to make social media marketing as efficient and effective as possible. By providing contractors with preloaded posts to drive online store traffic, we're not only saving them time but also optimizing their online promotion."

In addition, Social Jazz will include a catalog professionally crafted HVAC and plumbing posts in their offerings. This will enable contractors to easily build and expand their social media presence, further enhancing their reach to potential customers.

Will Housh, Contractor Commerce CEO, said, "This partnership with Social Jazz brings a new dimension to our services. By integrating social media automation into our platform, we're providing our customers with a powerful tool to promote their online stores and services. The addition of HVAC and plumbing catalogs will further enrich their social media content, making it easier for them to connect with their audience."

Both Social Jazz and Contractor Commerce are committed to helping contractors thrive in the digital age. This partnership represents a significant step towards achieving that goal, offering contractors a comprehensive solution to boost their online presence and sales.

About Social Jazz

Social Jazz is a leading provider of social media automation services, helping businesses streamline their social media marketing efforts. With a focus on efficiency and effectiveness, Social Jazz offers a range of solutions designed to optimize online promotion and visibility.

About Contractor Commerce

Contractor Commerce is a renowned platform for contractor services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to help contractors succeed in the digital age. From online stores to advanced marketing tools, Contractor Commerce provides contractors with the resources they need to thrive in a competitive market.

