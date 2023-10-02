Apona To Host Live Webinar Featuring Forrester And Intuitive Surgical

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Apona Security

Titled "Importance of Implementing Software Composition Analysis in Risk Management" - this webinar will focus on SCA, SBOM and Supply Chain Security

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Apona , a leading security solutions provider that helps enterprises and MSPs manage data and improve security across their patented product suites will host a live webinar featuring Jane Worthington - Sr Risk & Security Analyst at Forrester and Yu Seung Kim - Product Engineer at Intuitive Surgical who will be discussing Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and Supply Chain Security. The webinar will be live on October 5th, 2023, 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, which is 9 am Pacific Time.

“Gaining and sharing insight with a partner like Forrester has been paramount in our development. The team is excited to share lessons and capabilities that are now expected from the industry, alongside some practical approach methodologies from our partners and friends at Intuitive Medical” said Ben Chappell , CEO at Apona.“We are looking forward to sharing Forrester's support and research with the greater IT community, helping to drive some much-needed conversations on how we address source code security” he added.

Titled“Importance of Implementing Software Composition Analysis in Risk Management”, this informative and insightful webinar will offer:

- Insights from Forrester on the importance of SCA and SBOM in modern risk management

- Real-world success stories from Intuitive Surgical

- Expert discussions on Software Supply Chain Security- Networking opportunities with industry peers

About Apona Security:

Recognizing the growing need to securely manage the software supply chain security, Apona was developed with a focus on analyzing and remediating vulnerabilities at the code level. Apona is the only Software Composition Analysis (SCA) tool on the market today that finds vulnerabilities in both the libraries and in code, including code fragments. For more information, please visit or contact Apona directly at

