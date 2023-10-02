Dan Parker, World's Fastest Blind Driver, Coming To Illinois On October 20

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dan ParkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- You're invited to meet Dan Parker, the blind race car driver who holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title for Fastest Speed for a Car Driven Blindfolded. He will be sharing his ground-breaking story at the Autobahn racetrack in Joliet, Illinois on October 20. Space is limited, but tickets are still available.To attend the event, . Tickets are $100 and include breakfast, lunch, viewing of Dan's winning car, and time with Dan after hearing his inspirational and motivating story.“I race to demonstrate what people with disabilities can do, raise expectations, and break barriers in mobility,” said Dan Parker.“I am proud to have shown that a blind person can operate a vehicle safely, even at 200 miles per hour.”Due to a catastrophic racing accident in 2012, Dan's life changed forever. After months of recovery, he not only learned how to live as a blind man but also how to continue as a race car driver and machinist. Dan never quit pursuing his dream and worked to become the world's fastest blind man, earning the Guinness World Record.“I race with no human assistance, but I appreciate support from the National Federation of the Blind and others to build awareness of ways we can increase accessibility for people,” said Dan.“On Oct. 20 from 8:30 am until 2pm , I'll be at the Autobahn Country Club in Joliet sharing my story and displaying my car. Please join my mission to drive accessibility.”People with disabilities bring diverse perspectives, contributing to new ideas and innovations.“I look forward to sharing my story with people who care about my mission in Illinois. Don't miss this chance to see the remarkable record-winning car up close.”The motto Dan lives by is: You can make excuses or make it happen. Dan aims to inspire blind people and others to never give up –no matter what the challenge.For media inquiries, including interviews with Dan Parker, contact:Kathie Topel+1 630-309-1062

