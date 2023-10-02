New Book Reveals The Skills Needed To Develop Emotional Intelligence

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Emotional Intelligence Book: How to Develop Your EQ for More Successful Life, by one of Europe's leading emotional intelligence (EQ) practitioners Nicole Soames, is a concise and practical tool kit on how to develop your EQ. Coming out in October, the book reveals the essential skills people need to develop to enhance their emotional intelligence.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to recognize and manage your own emotions and those of others. It is one of the most underrated skills in the workplace. It's often wrongly assumed that individuals are born with a fixed EQ, when, in reality, anyone can learn how to develop and use their EQ effectively.

In The Emotional Intelligence Book, Soames argues that emotional intelligence can be broken down into four core areas: knowing yourself, managing yourself, navigating the world around you and managing your relationships. She examines each area in detail and reveals the specific set of skills needed to set people up for success in life. These include uncovering your blind spots, controlling your emotions, managing your work-life balance, and the ability to have straightforward conversations.

Nicole Soames says why she wrote The Emotional Intelligence Book: “I was determined to share my knowledge and expertise with others, to open their eyes to the power of emotional intelligence and why it holds the key to leading a more successful life.”

Soames takes the reader on a journey to develop their self-awareness, social skills, self-management and ambition. The book showcases why emotional intelligence has become an essential skill in today's business world and gives easy-to-follow guidance on how to use it to thrive in one's professional and personal life.

Dr Martyn Newman, Chairman of Roche Martin, says about The Emotional Intelligence Book :“This book is an impressive toolbox, jam-packed with actionable models and practical tools for building emotional intelligence.”

Nicole Soames is a leading coach, EQ practitioner and founder/CEO of Diadem, a training and coaching company with many hundreds of clients across the globe. She is the author of four other books: The Influence Book, The Presentation Book, The Coaching Book and The Negotiation Book (all published by LID).

The Emotional Intelligence Book is published on 12 October 2023 by LID Publishing, available as a paperback and e-book.

