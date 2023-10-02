Russians Launch Air And Missile Strikes On Avdiyivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The town of Avdiyivka in Donetsk region was hit with Grad MLRS, tanks and came under air and missile strikes. Lyman community was hit with 26 strikes.

"In Donetsk direction, Avdiyivka was struck with Grad MLRS, tanks and came under air and missile strikes. One person was killed, numerous houses were damaged," Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, posted on Facebook .

In Lysychansk direction, Lyman community was hit with 26 strikes: in Torske, one person was killed, four houses were damaged; in Nove, one person was injured, two houses were damaged; in Lyman, one house was destroyed and two more were damaged.

In Maryinka community, Krasnohorivka was hit. In Horlivka direction, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kostiantynivka - two high-rise buildings and two infrastructure objects were damaged.

According to Moroz, Oleksandro-Kalynove was hit by a missile in Illinivka community – a high-rise building, four private houses and four administrative buildings were damaged.

Five high-rise buildings, two private houses and an industrial building were damaged in Chasiv Yar community. Three houses in Nykyforivka in Soledar community were damaged. In Toretsk, a house, a non-residential building and three infrastructure objects were damaged.

On October 1, the Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region and injured five more.

Donetsk region is constantly under Russian fire, the enemy kills and injures civilians every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, infrastructural and civilian objects in the region.