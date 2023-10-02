In Kherson, Since Day Of De-Occupation, Nine Utility Workers Die In Line Of Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, since the day of de-occupation, nine employees of public utilities have been killed in the line of duty.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In total, in the Kherson city territorial community, since the day of de-occupation, November 11, 2022, nine employees of public utilities (transport, medicine, education, heat supply, etc.) have been killed in the line of duty and 27 have been injured," the statement said.

As noted, outside of work, the Russian army killed eight employees of Kherson utility companies and injured eight others.

Mrochko also noted that the condition of two employees of the municipal enterprise 'Parks of Kherson' who came under enemy fire on Friday, September 29, remains moderate. They are currently in hospital. One of the men had his eye removed, the other had both arms and legs injured.

As reported, four people were injured in Kherson as a result of an enemy artillery strike in the morning on October 2, two of them are in serious condition, two police officers are among the victims.