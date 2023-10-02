Russian Troops Massively Shell Border Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops massively shelled the border village of Huryiv Kozachok in Kharkiv region, there were at least 18 artillery strikes.

"Around 11:00, the enemy launched a massive artillery attack on the village of Huryiv Kozachok, Bohodukhiv district. At least 18 strikes were recorded," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

As a result of the hits, a private house was destroyed, outbuildings were damaged. No civilian casualties were reported.

The enemy has recently intensified shelling of Zolochiv border community in Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. Odnorobivka, Ivashky, Huryiv Kozachok, Basove and other settlements are under attack. There has been no electricity supply in Ivashky for several months.

Photos: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration