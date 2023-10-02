Nar Expands Cellular Network Coverage In The Metro

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In its commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience, Nar is enhancing connectivity in the metro area. As a result, the quality of both call and internet services in the Baku metro has significantly improved.

These measures to enhance coverage are an integral part of the company's customer satisfaction strategy. As a customer-centric operator, Nar's primary objective is to offer high-quality services to its subscribers on favorable terms.

Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. Committed to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent (best-in-class) service at an affordable price.