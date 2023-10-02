Nar Expands Cellular Network Coverage In The Metro

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In its commitment to delivering an outstanding customer
experience, Nar is enhancing connectivity in the metro area. As a
result, the quality of both call and internet services in the Baku
metro has significantly improved.
These measures to enhance coverage are an integral part of the
company's customer satisfaction strategy. As a customer-centric
operator, Nar's primary objective is to offer high-quality services
to its subscribers on favorable terms.
Nar currently provides high-quality services to 2.2 million
subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country
according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. Committed
to its customer-centric strategy, Nar delivers excellent
(best-in-class) service at an affordable price.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107174181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.