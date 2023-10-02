Azerbaijan Discovers Vastly-Farmed Narcotic Transplantation In Khojaly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, October 2. Drug
transplantation was discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly on an area
of more than 100 hectares, the Head of the Press Service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elshad Hajiyev said,
Trend reports.
He noted that drug transplants were found in many places,
including in the Khojaly district, in the territories completely
taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army as a result of
anti-terrorist measures.
"These facts and expert studies conducted here allow us to say
that conditions have been created here for the cultivation of
narcotic plants. The Azerbaijani government has repeatedly raised
this issue before international organizations," Hajiyev said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
