Zestyai Honored With 2023 Propertycasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award highlights ZestyAI's ground-breaking climate and property risk management solutions

and commitment to driving impactful change in Property and Casualty Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -

ZestyAI , the leading provider of climate and property risk analytics solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is this year's recipient of the PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Award for Risk Management Innovation.

The annual PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Awards honor companies that push for fresh thinking and practices around the most impactful issues within the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This year, PropertyCasualty360's distinguished judging panel and seasoned editorial team recognized ZestyAI's ground-breaking risk management solutions. Judges considered quantitative and qualitative impact on P&C insurance, ethical standards, and dedication to service and excellence.

"ZestyAI is at the intersection of two megatrends: AI and Climate. We play a crucial role in protecting properties, the largest store of wealth, from the impacts of climate change. With that we protect livelihoods," said Attila Toth, Founder and CEO of ZestyAI. "With ZestyAI, insurance industry leaders have access to precise and accurate property-specific information, allowing them to gain a better understanding of climate risk, get ahead of claims, and make better underwriting and rating decisions."

PropertyCasualty360 is recognizing ZestyAI at a time when the property and casualty insurance industry is being crippled by skyrocketing losses. Climate risk and extreme weather events - like severe convective storms and wildfires - have become the new normal and it's never been more important for the industry to harness the power of AI and machine learning to mitigate rising losses.

ZestyAI's commitment to addressing the urgent need for innovative solutions in climate risk management has propelled the company's success and revolutionized the world's understanding of property vulnerability. By leveraging artificial intelligence, ZestyAI analyzes over 200 billion data points from various sources, including aerial imagery, permits, real estate transactions, climatology, and historic loss data to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. This comprehensive approach enables ZestyAI to provide data-driven insights that are vital to assessing and mitigating climate and property risks effectively.

ZestyAI's industry leadership and dedication to revolutionizing property risk analytics are exemplified by this award. By focusing on sustainable growth, valuable partnerships, and advancing climate risk models, ZestyAI has positioned itself as a driving force of innovation within the insurance industry. As the company continues to expand its client base, partnerships, and climate risk models, it remains at the forefront of driving innovation and shaping the future of the insurance market.

ZestyAI is the leading property and climate risk platform for Property and Casualty insurers in North America. The company has revolutionized the world's understanding and management of property and climate perils by combining artificial intelligence with historical losses and cutting-edge data sources. Leading carriers trust ZestyAI's platform to identify risk and assess exposure, including the impact of catastrophic events like wildfires, hail, and wind storms. ZestyAI helps insurers make more informed underwriting decisions, rate fairly and accurately, and improve customer experience through actionable risk insights that both property owners and regulators trust.

For more information on how ZestyAI is revolutionizing risk management, visit zesty.ai.

SOURCE ZestyAI