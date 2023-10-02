Petco Helps Pet Parents Make Every Moment Merry With One-Stop Holiday Shop

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With most products under $20 – and more than 500 items in total – the Merry Makings collection offers deals on apparel, accessories, toys, treats and home décor for every pet family and budget

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF ) today announced this year's Merry Makings holiday collection , a convenient one-stop shop to fuel celebrations all season long at a great value for pets and pet parents. As part of the pet humanization trend, 80% of Petco shoppers consider their pets to be part of the family when celebrating and gifting during the holidays.* Paired with Petco's everyday health and wellness essentials and services such as grooming, training and veterinary care, the holiday collection has something for every guest and budget to make this time of year easy, affordable and special.



Continue Reading

"On top of newly added everyday value items at Petco, the new collection offers everything from stocking stuffers under $10 to oversized, stand-out products and premium gifts, making Petco the ultimate pet and pet parent destination this holiday season," said Amy College , Chief Merchandising Officer at Petco. "Pets are treasured members of our families, and we're helping pet parents focus on what matters most – making memories together."

The collection features more than 500 products, from cozy Christmas and Hanukkah apparel, to seasonal treats , festive toys and more for cats , dogs and small animals . With most items under $20, getting pets into the holiday spirit has never been easier or more affordable. Pet parents can save on all their pets' holidays needs with convenient ways to shop including buy online, pick up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery.



Gifts for the whole family:

Favorites such as matching pet and pet parent pajamas, iconic pickle toys for dogs

and cats , and tennis ball ornaments return this year, along with new standouts including a five-foot tall cat scratch house, giant pickle toy , oversized pre-filled stocking ,

oversized plush dreidel toy

and gift-shaped small animal house . A customizable photo snow globe , chic glass ornament and a mug and toy set are thoughtful hostess gifts for holiday parties. Guests can enjoy convenient pre-filled stockings for dogs and cats or choose from more than 40

toys under $7, including cat teasers and plush toys , to build their own stockings at an affordable price point. Decorative treats such as donuts and cake pops in seasonal flavors are also ideal stocking stuffers. Comfortable dog print pajama pants and stylish "Dog Person " and "Cat Person " baseball caps make it easy for pet parents to show off their pride.

Home for the holidays: Bring seasonal cheer home with

throw pillows , tea towels , blankets , festive beds , cat scratchers

and habitat décor . Find affordable cat and dog beds on sale that complement the holiday home aesthetic. Additionally, families can start the holiday countdown with Advent calendars, which double as décor, filled with dog treats, catnip surprises , adorable toys or small pet snacks.

Celebrate in style : New partnerships with beloved brands such as Barefoot Dreams, Kate Spade, Lambwolf Collective, Pets So Good, Modernbeast and Native Pet bring even more options to pet parents. From plush beds and trendy supplies to farmer's market-inspired toys that look good enough to eat, these brands offer an elevated aesthetic for pets to enjoy all year long. Reddy, Petco's premium lifestyle and fashion brand, also helps pets look their best with stylish and functional winter gear, including sweaters , matching hoodies for pets and pet parents, beanies , puffer coats , collars , leads and other accessories perfect for adventures. Make sure pets are set up for any holiday travels with functional gear such as a carrier and car seat .

Capture every meaningful moment: Photos with Santa are back to help families make memories this season. On Dec. 2, pet parents can bring their pets to participating Petco pet care centers nationally for a photo on Santa's lap. Brush up on training skills and schedule a groom to help get pets photo ready and start off the season on the right paw. Petco's $28 Holiday Package can be added to a full-service bath or groom for a festive flair. The Clean Ingredient package – made without parabens, phthalates and chemical dyes – features a colorful gingerbread-inspired bandana, sugar cookie spritz, shampoo with argan oil and aloe vera, moisturizing conditioner, teeth-brushing and nail buffing.

The gift of health and wellness: The holidays are the perfect reminder to ensure pets are up to date on routine and preventative care that is essential to overall pet health and wellness. Pet parents can easily make an appointment at a Vetco Vaccination Clinic

for vaccinations, pest and parasite prevention, microchipping and more, or a

Vetco Total Care , providing full-service veterinary care inside many Petco pet care centers. Petco's

Vital Care

membership program is the gift that keeps on giving with year-round savings on regular check-ups and everyday essentials for cats, dogs and small animals. Season of giving:

Give the gift of saving pet lives with a donation to Petco Love at registers in Petco pet care centers. From Nov. 12, 2023 through Feb. 25, 2024, shoppers will receive a free cookie cutter and press set kit with a $10 donation or more. With a $20 donation or more, they will receive a free gift bag set featuring hand-drawn illustrations of real adopted pets.

Petco's Merry Makings holiday collection is now available online at petco.com/holiday , via the Petco app and at Petco pet care centers nationwide.

*According to a Petco survey of 2,031 Petco shoppers in September 2023.



About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.:

Founded in 1965, Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. We've consistently set new standards in pet care while delivering comprehensive pet wellness products, services and solutions, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S.,

Mexico

and

Puerto Rico, which offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics. Our complete pet health and wellness ecosystem is accessible through our pet care centers and digitally at petco

and on the

Petco app . In tandem with Petco Love , a life-changing independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for nearly 7 million animals.



Media Contact:

Yvonne Tarrab

[email protected]



SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.