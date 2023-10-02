Kuwait Deputy FM, Azerbaijan Amb. Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kuwait Emil Karimov. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties and means of strengthening those ties on all levels. (end) nma.tm.bb

