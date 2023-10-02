Deputy FM Receives Saudi Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan Bin Saad Al-Saud.
Both Sides discussed fraternal relations between the two Gulf countries. (end)
