Jordan, Algeria Ink Cooperation Deal

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan and Algeria have signed a memorandum of understanding for participation in exhibitions and promoting the two countries products.Published in the Official Gazette issued Sunday was the approval of the Cabinet to the agreement, which aims to encourage cooperation between the Algerian Exhibition and Export Company Complex (AEECC) and the Jordanian Corporation for Economic Enterprise Development (JEDCO), to participate in exhibitions that showcase national products, market and advertise them, introduce the products of the two countries and strengthen commercial relations.According to the memorandum, the principle of reciprocity is applied when holding exhibitions and businessmen's delegations that are held between the two countries, which includes providing the necessary facilities in accordance with the rules and decisions implemented, as each party provides the other with information for participation related to economic demonstrations, customs regulations, and other relevant information.The memorandum also stipulated holding press conferences and meetings to stimulate the exhibition industry in both countries and to promote and advertise it, with the aim of attracting the largest possible number of participants, visitors and investors from both countries, and exchanging information and experiences in the field of exhibitions that help strengthen their industries and develop the human skills.It also included organizing mutual visits for businessmen and exhibitors between the two countries, during the period of holding the exhibitions, to conclude contracts and deals, learn about available marketing opportunities, and exchange studies related to national industries, export opportunities, common regional and global markets, and economic indicators, to introduce them to businessmen and investors, and to facilitate access to them, in addition to obtaining visas for Algerian and Jordanian exhibitors and businessmen to participate in exhibitions and trade missions.Jordan and Algeria will be able to bring in their goods temporarily in accordance with applicable regulations and legislation and organize a direct sale exhibition with a quota to be determined and agreed upon later to introduce and promote national products in the two countries.The Cabinet has also approved a cooperation agreement in the field of investment promotion between the Jordanian government, represented by the Ministry of Investment, and the Algerian government, represented by the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, which was signed during the meetings of the ninth session of the Jordanian-Algerian Joint Committee last June.The agreement stipulates that, in coordination with the relevant authorities in the two countries, Jordan and Algeria will organize business missions between businessmen and investors from both countries for the purpose of discussing partnership opportunities. These meetings will be held alternately in both countries, and the location of the first meeting will be determined by agreement between the two parties.It also stipulates that Jordan and Algeria will assist each other in organizing conferences and seminars related to investment, and give notice of holding of international forums and conferences and all economic events related to investment organized in both countries to participate in them, in addition to studying the possibility of developing a program to exchange experiences and skills in the professional framework, through training courses.