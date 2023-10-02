PHCC Launches Month-Long Campaign On Breast Cancer Awareness

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), through the Screen for Life Program, has launched an awareness campaign on the screening of breast cancer, a common cancer among women, in Qatar. This initiative is in parallel with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also known as the Pink Month, which is celebrated every October.

The month-long campaign is aimed at educating the public about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and to promote getting screened with a free mammogram test offered to all women in Qatar aged between 45-69 years.

This year, the campaign launched under the title“Early Detection is the Real Protection” emphasizes the importance of detecting breast cancer at an early stage to increase the chances of successful treatment and ultimately protect women's health. It highlights the idea that regular screening can help identify breast cancer when it is still in its early, more treatable phases, potentially saving lives.

The National Breast and Bowel Cancer Screening Program also known as 'Screen for Life' is a lifesaving, population-based program that aims to promote education, awareness, and encouragement of early detection of breast and bowel cancer in Qatar.

Throughout the month of October, the 'Screen for Life' team will be actively doing different activities, starting from a health corner that will be available in different health centers at PHCC, Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Foundation and others, to arrange lectures and workshops that will be held at governmental and private entities, distributing giveaways to our patients at the suite and during events, as well as publishing social media posts and a competition on PHCC's Instagram account.

In addition to this, a special partnership will be launched with the Gulf center for food stuff through which Al Shamal Water bottles will be distributed across Qatar in a limited pink edition to support breast cancer.

“As usual we are more than ready provide the service to the highest number of the eligible population, thanks to our teams who are working continuously throughout the year to raise awareness in terms of education about breast cancer and to deliver the best service in its best way at the clinic” said Dr. Shaikha Abu Shaikha, Director of the screening programs at the Primary Health Care Corporation.

“Our tagline 'early Detection is the Real Protection' is a direct message to all women above 45 years to do their routine check-up and screening even if they don't have any symptoms. Let's not forget, breast cancer has the highest percentage in Qatar amongst cancer and can affect anyone. However, when detected at early stages, which is mostly through screening, recovery rate can reach up to 100%” continued Dr. Shaikha.

Just like each year, the campaign aims to urge women at the age of 45 and older to come forward for early screening, as it is the only means to detect the disease in its early stages.

Patients who are within the target age group may call on the screening call center number, 800 1112, for an appointment booking. Breast and Bowel cancer screening suites are available in four different health centers across Qatar: Al Wakrah, Rawdat Al Khail, Muaither and Leabaib.