Greek President Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Athens: President of the Hellenic Republic HE Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Monday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic HE Waleed bin Mohammed Al Emadi on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

HE the President of the Hellenic Republic wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties and for the bilateral relations to further develop and flourish.