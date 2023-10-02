Greek President Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Athens: President of the Hellenic Republic HE Katerina Sakellaropoulou met on Monday with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic HE Waleed bin Mohammed Al Emadi on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE the President of the Hellenic Republic wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties and for the bilateral relations to further develop and flourish.
MENAFN02102023000063011010ID1107174156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.