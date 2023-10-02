DSM: Total Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Downing Strategic Micro - C ap Investment Trust plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Total Voting Rights
2 October 2023
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 September 2023, are summarised as follows:
|
| Shares in issue
| Voting rights per share
| Voting rights
| Ordinary Shares of 1p each
| 46,926,475
| 1
| 46,926,475
| Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury
| 4,807,830
| -
| -
|
| 51,734,305
|
|
| Total V oting R ights
|
|
| 46,926,475
The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
