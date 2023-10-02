Zerify Provides Corporate Sales Update

Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify, conveyed his excitement about the company's direction, emphasizing, "We are highly enthusiastic about our company's future as well as the future for our shareholders when we surpass our initial revenue projections. Our Zerify Meet & Defender technologies are the most groundbreaking innovations for the video conferencing marker we have seen in the past two decades. We believe there is no other company in this industry that can rival the competitive advantages we possess."

Key Competitive Advantages of Zerify:

Kay further highlighted, "These competitive advantages are enabling us to build a robust reseller channel. The multi-million dollar licensing agreement we announced on July 20th of this year is on track to launch during this fourth quarter, we are expecting a minimum of $5 million in 2024 and an increase to our $19 million revenues in 2025 and it is really happening. As we continue to build our channel, we will be upgrading our revenue projections appropriately. Several key partnerships include the following:



TDSYNNEX Partnership: Zerify is currently working with TDSYNNEX, the world's largest distributor, to train their sales teams, which oversee the 16,000+ reseller partners.

State Court & University Deployments: Zerify Meet & Defender are currently being deployed via our channel partner 323Linlink to several state court systems & Universities.

Zerify Original Channel Partners: Partners like Cino LTD & Rocket Business Solutions are working on deals in Accounting, Real Estate, State Government & Hospitality Services.

Zoom & Cisco Channel Partners: Zoom & Cisco (Webex) Channel partners can now easily signup as a Zerify Defender reseller to protect their existing Zoom & Webex users plus others, from video conferencing corporate data breaches. National Investment Bankers Association (NIBA): Zerify presented its solutions at the recent NIBA Conference in Florida on Sept. 6th- 7th, NIBA will be offering all attendees a chance to evaluate our software at no cost.



"In summary, we are encouraged about our strategic path and corporate outlook, especially as we expect 2024 to be a year of significant growth, particularly in terms of revenue. Our solutions address the critical need for secure communications in today's world of video conferencing, and we remain steadfast in seizing this opportunity to provide a more secure method for consumers and organizations to communicate," concluded Kay.

Forward Looking Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“may,”“intend,”“expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor“out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.