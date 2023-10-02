Torque Vectoring Market To Reach US$ 43 Billion By 2033 With 15% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The torque vectoring market is currently valued at US$ 10.7 billion for the year 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 43 billion by the year 2033. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Torque vectoring technology is revolutionizing the automotive industry by enhancing vehicle performance and safety. Torque vectoring systems optimize power distribution to individual wheels, allowing for better control, stability, and agility. The market for torque vectoring has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, rising safety concerns, and advancements in automotive technology.

As automotive enthusiasts seek a more dynamic driving experience, torque vectoring systems have become a crucial component in modern vehicles. These systems not only improve handling and cornering but also contribute to overall vehicle efficiency and safety. The torque vectoring market spans a wide range of vehicle types, including sports cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles, indicating its diverse and expanding application.

Market Opportunity:

The torque vectoring market presents immense opportunities for growth. As consumer preferences shift towards performance-oriented vehicles, the demand for advanced torque vectoring systems is expected to rise. Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is opening new avenues for torque vectoring technology, as automakers seek innovative solutions to enhance the driving experience and maximize the efficiency of electric drivetrains.

Moreover, the integration of torque vectoring with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is a key opportunity in the market. Enhanced safety features, such as improved traction control and stability, are becoming critical factors in consumers' vehicle purchase decisions. This trend is expected to drive the demand for torque vectoring systems in mainstream and premium vehicle segments.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising outlook, the torque vectoring market faces challenges. One significant hurdle is the cost associated with implementing advanced torque vectoring systems. High manufacturing costs often translate to expensive end products, limiting the adoption of torque vectoring technology in mass-market vehicles. Overcoming this challenge requires innovation in design and production processes to reduce overall system costs.

Additionally, the complexity of integrating torque vectoring systems with existing vehicle architectures poses another challenge. Automakers need to invest in research and development to ensure seamless integration and compatibility with various vehicle platforms. This complexity might slow down the pace of adoption, especially among smaller manufacturers.

Key Players:





















Continental AG







Bosch Ltd







JTEKT corporation







Eaton Corporation







American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.







BorgWarner







Ricardo







Timken Getrag

Competitive Landscape:

The global torque vectoring market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry, characterized by the presence of numerous automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and technology providers. Many prominent automotive OEMs are actively integrating torque vectoring technology into their vehicles to enhance performance and handling. These OEMs often develop their own proprietary torque vectoring solutions or collaborate with suppliers to incorporate the technology.

Research institutions and universities worldwide are actively engaged in the research and development of torque vectoring technology. Their contributions include conducting studies, developing advanced algorithms, and collaborating with industry partners to advance the state of torque vectoring technology.

In March 2022, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. announced that it had received the General Motors Overdrive Award for its sustainability, innovation, connections, total business cost, launch excellence, and safety. This recognition has opened up opportunities for the company to form partnerships and collaborations with other organizations and businesses, thereby enhancing its brand value in the market.

In February 2019, Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled the design of two new AWD systems: the dynamic torque vectoring AWD and the 'E-Four 4WD system. The dynamic torque vectoring system incorporates the world's first ratchet-type dog clutches on the front and rear wheel shafts. This clutch mechanism halts the rotation of the drive system, facilitating the transmission of driving force to the rear wheel in 2WD mode.

