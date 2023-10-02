Iran’s oil shipments increase despite US sanctions

(MENAFN) According to Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji, despite sanctions over the previous two years, Iran's oil output and exports have increased. This has been confirmed by U.S. senators and Western media.



The unwavering efforts of the personnel at the Oil Ministry have resulted in an increase in production and exports of oil products and gas condensates. Shana cited what the minister said.



The domestic oil and gas industry had economic growth of 19.8% and 16.4% in spring 2023, according to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) and Central Bank of Iran (CBI), respectively. This growth is indicative of the significant upstream and downstream efforts made, the minister said.



According to a September report from Bloomberg, Iran's oil exports increased in August to reach 1.85 million barrels per day (bpd).



The report pointed out that the rise in Iranian exports occurs in the same month that main OPEC+ producers Saudi Arabia as well as Russia held limits on their own oil exports in an effort to restrict the market, referring to a website that offers information about oil shipment to governments, insurers, as well as other institutions.

