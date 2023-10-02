Sales Launch At Exclusive Upper East Side Giorgio Armani Residences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp., New York's largest office landlord, in partnership with the globally renowned, multi-disciplinary luxury icon, Giorgio Armani, announced that sales have commenced at 760 Madison Avenue, The Giorgio Armani Residences, their exclusive new development condominium project on the Gold Coast of Manhattan's Upper East Side, with only five of the ten residential apartments remaining available for purchase.



Situated prominently above Armani's new Manhattan flagship at the corner of East 65th Street – where an Armani store has stood since 1996 – this is the first-ever residential offering in Manhattan where Giorgio Armani personally guided the interior design. The new development, in collaboration with renowned New York-based architecture firm COOKFOX and the award-winning Victoria Hagan, who serves as creative consultant to SL Green, features a stunning fluted limestone façade reflecting the classic nature of the Armani brand while respecting the Upper East Side historic aesthetic. Each home has been crafted with exquisite attention to detail and exudes the understated elegance for which Armani, CookFox and Victoria Hagan are known.

The residences are expected to be complete in Summer 2024 with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing as the exclusive sales and marketing agent, led by the esteemed brokers Sabrina Saltiel and Madeline Hult Elghanayan. Full-floor, four- to five-bedroom residences remain priced from $21,500,000, as well as a crown jewel duplex penthouse with Central Park views and coveted outdoor space.

“Armani and SL Green have conceived an exceptional, one-of-a-kind project that is already realizing significant interest from the world's most discerning clientele,” said Susan de Franca, President and CEO of DE Development Marketing.“For a select few, the Giorgio Armani Residences will provide an unmatched singular experience and intimate immersion into the Armani brand.”

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2023, SL Green held interests in 60 buildings totaling 33.1 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.8 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.4 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About The Armani Group

Established in 1975 by Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO, the Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. With 8,698 employees and nine production plants, the Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products including apparel, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and furniture and home décor and operates in the areas of food and beverage and hotellerie.

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing (DEDM)

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Texas. The company's new development hybrid platform matches highly experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals who provide unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. The firm is heralded for its achievements in record breaking sales throughout each of its regions. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 53 countries, representing an over $87 billion global new development portfolio.

