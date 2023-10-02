Karl A Peterson Announces His New Book Journey To The Prize Is Now Here And Ready To Be Known

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Journey to the Prize' is a Captivating Story That Follows a Young Man and His Best Friends as They Embark on an Unusual and Dangerous Mission

- Karl A. PetersonOCEAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This is an intriguing story about a young man and his companion as they embark on a dangerous mission.They are going to help his cousin in Germany who has a problem and is being watched very closely.It's 1933 and the Nazi's are in power. Under his new superiors Alois Dorman is forced to work on a secret project that could lead to earth shattering results.Alois wires his cousin Alex and his friend Manny Guzman at their home in Paraguay.Being concerned Alois needs their help desperately, Manny and Alex leave home and find themselves in a bind.The Author begins the story rather seemingly quiet and serene. His compelling tale takes readers along as Manny, Alex and Alois strive together to complete their mission. Will they succeed ? You'll have to read to find out.It was a beautiful morning as the sun rose over the Eastern horizon. Southern Paraguay had a beautiful rolling landscape and the people in this area had lived off the land for generations. It goes back to the time that the Spanish ruled here.In the past this time in History was covered fully and is still popular today in writing his story, Karl wanted to show some unique differences.Karl's book has been published by Newmansprings Publishing Company. Readers who are drawn to this book can purchase "Journey To The Prize" at bookstore near them and or order from Barns and Nobel , Amazon, Thrift Books , Apple I and or online.

