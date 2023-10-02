Reciprocating Compressor Market Expected To Grow At 6% CAGR To $8B By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global reciprocating compressor market is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2022. The global demand for reciprocating compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%, reaching a market worth of US$ 8 billion by 2033.

Reciprocating compressors hold significant importance in diverse industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, chemicals, and others. Their exceptional capability to effectively deliver high-pressure gases and accommodate a wide array of applications has rendered them an indispensable constituent within numerous sectors.

Market Outlook

The impressive expansion of the reciprocating compressor market can be attributed to several factors, including heightened industrialization, the requirement for energy-efficient compressors, and the growth of the manufacturing sector. Additionally, the demand for oil-free compressors in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and healthcare, where product contamination is intolerable, is a significant catalyst for market growth.

The projected growth of the worldwide reciprocating compressor market presents opportunities for both established firms and new entrants to enhance their market presence and provide innovative solutions to meet the changing demands of diverse industries.

Key Players:





















Gardener Denver







Blade Compressors LLC







Lontra







MARELLI







Burckhardt Compression AG







Shanghai Highly Co., Ltd.







Atlas Copco







Hitachi







Sundyne







Howden Group Siemens AG

Competitive Landscape:

Industry stakeholders are making significant investments in maintaining product standards, ensuring quality control, and strengthening supply chain management systems, among other objectives. Prominent players are adopting various strategies such as new developments, agreements, and collaborations to expand their market presence.

For example, in March 2022, Garden Denver launched its piston compressor, which is designed for mass fluids ranging from solvents to pitches. The compressor features a two-cylinder in-line design with a small surface area that allows for additional off-loading and on-loading equipment.

In October 2020, Lontra entered into a partnership agreement with Blade Compressors, LLC, based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the United States. The primary objective of this agreement is to facilitate the distribution of Lontra Blade Compressors' current and upcoming products in the North American market.

Segmentation of Reciprocating Compressor Industry Research













By Type :







Portable





Stationary





By Lubrication :







Oil-free





Oil-filled





By Application :







Upstream Oil & Gas







Refineries







Industrial Gases







LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) & CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) Transport & Storage





Ethylene & LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene) Plants





By Region :







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific







Latin America Middle East & Africa

