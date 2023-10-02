Projected Growth Of Smart Tire Market: Valued At US$ 200B By 2033 With 7.8% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The smart tire market is estimated to be valued at US$ 95 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by the end of 2033, exhibiting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the course of the decade.

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive technology, smart tires have emerged as a groundbreaking innovation, transforming traditional rubber and tread into intelligent, connected components. The global smart tire market is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced safety features, fuel efficiency, and the seamless integration of vehicles with the Internet of Things (IoT). This market overview delves into the opportunities, challenges, key players, and competitive landscape shaping the smart tire industry.

Market Overview:

The smart tire market is propelled by the surge in connected and autonomous vehicles. These tires, embedded with sensors and advanced technologies, provide real-time data on tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, and other crucial parameters. This data is then utilized by onboard vehicle systems to optimize performance, enhance safety, and reduce environmental impact.

One of the key drivers of this market is the growing emphasis on road safety. Smart tires play a pivotal role in preventing accidents by providing early warnings about potential issues. Additionally, the integration of smart tires with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems enables the exchange of information between vehicles and infrastructure, contributing to safer road environments.

Market Opportunity:

The smart tire market offers a plethora of opportunities, primarily driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the increasing focus on sustainable transportation. Electric vehicles, with their unique requirements and characteristics, demand advanced tire monitoring capabilities, creating a significant market avenue for smart tires.

Moreover, the rising trend of autonomous vehicles is a major catalyst for the smart tire market. Autonomous vehicles rely heavily on real-time data to make split-second decisions, and smart tires provide the necessary inputs for these systems to operate efficiently. This intersection of smart tire technology with autonomous driving opens up new avenues for growth and innovation.

Market Challenges:

Despite the promising prospects, the smart tire market faces several challenges. The high initial costs associated with smart tire technology, including the integration of sensors and communication modules, pose a barrier to widespread adoption. Moreover, concerns regarding data security and privacy in connected vehicles raise apprehensions among consumers and regulatory bodies.

Interoperability issues between smart tires and various vehicle models also present a challenge. Standardization efforts are underway to address this concern, but achieving universal compatibility remains a work in progress. Additionally, the complexity of smart tire systems requires specialized knowledge for maintenance and repair, adding to the overall cost of ownership.

Key Players:





















The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.







NEXEN TIRE Corporation







Michelin Group







Bridgestone Corporation







Continental AG







Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Competitive Landscape:

The global smart tire industry is characterized by a significant level of fragmentation, with a small number of large- and medium-sized market players dominating the majority of the market share. These major companies are employing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and contracts, as well as the development, testing, and introduction of more efficient and high-performance smart tires.

In June 2021, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company successfully completed the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. This merger brings together two prominent tire manufacturers with complementary product portfolios, services, and capabilities, resulting in an enhanced global leadership position within the tire industry. The companies are committed to collaborating and directing their efforts towards consumer-centric approaches, cutting-edge technology, and the delivery of high-quality products and solutions.

In July 2021, Pirelli & C. S.p.A. introduced its inaugural high-load index tire. This innovative tire variant is specifically designed to cater to the needs of electric or hybrid cars and SUVs, providing support for larger vehicles while also accommodating a 20% increase in weight compared to regular tire types.

