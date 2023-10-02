TREDPIX declines by over 17,000 points on Sunday’s end session

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 17,374 points (0.83 percent) to 2,067,159 on Sunday, to continue the current week’s downward trend.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



According to stock market analyst Ehsan Asgari, the government's initiatives to lower trading risks on the capital market can boost the market's trajectory over time.



“Now, in the stock market, we are witnessing a reduction in the risks threatening stock market transactions, which can have an impact on the improvement of market trend,” Asgari said in the middle of August.

