Nigeria marks 63 years of liberation

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Nigeria marked the 63rd anniversary of its dissolution from Great Britain.
In a speech to the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed that the founders' sacrifices enabled contemporary Nigeria to exist.
He said, "There wouldn't have been a modern Nigeria without the sacrifices of our forefathers," pleading with Nigerians not to let the nation's current economic difficulties dim their aspirations for its survival.
Inflation is a problem in Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. The National Bureau of Statistics recently released a report stating that inflation increased from 23.8 percent in August to 25.3 percent in September.
The president, though, pledged to solve the issue through a variety of economic changes, including investments in microbusinesses.
He praised Nigerians for their fortitude in the face of economic adversity, calling them "remarkable in character, joined by a common dream for prosperity and a unifying idea for growth."
There are about 215 million people living in Nigeria.
