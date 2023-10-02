Drew Weissman, Katalin Kariko earn Nobel in medicine for inventing COVID-19 vaccine

(MENAFN) In a historic announcement, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman were bestowed with the highly coveted 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, a recognition of their groundbreaking discoveries that have provided the world with a potent tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nobel Assembly in Sweden, during the announcement, lauded the duo for their outstanding contributions related to nucleoside base modifications, a pivotal advancement that paved the way for the creation of highly effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, as revealed by Thomas Perlmann, the secretary of the Nobel committee.



Katalin Kariko, a Hungarian-American biochemist born in 1955, has dedicated her career to the intricate world of RNA-mediated mechanisms, with a particular focus on the development of in vitro-transcribed mRNA for the purpose of protein therapies. Her invaluable work has significantly advanced our understanding and application of these cutting-edge technologies in medical science.



Meanwhile, American physician-scientist Drew Weissman, born in 1959, has made a name for himself with his remarkable contributions to the realm of RNA biology. His pioneering research has played a pivotal role in enabling the development of mRNA vaccines, an achievement that has proven to be a game-changer in the field of vaccination, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



This prestigious Nobel Prize marks the first of many to be awarded this year, with a week of further announcements ahead that will undoubtedly celebrate exceptional achievements in various domains of science and knowledge.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107174044