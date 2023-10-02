Drew Weissman, Katalin Kariko earn Nobel in medicine for inventing COVID-19 vaccine

(MENAFN) In a historic announcement, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman were bestowed with the highly coveted 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, a recognition of their groundbreaking discoveries that have provided the world with a potent tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nobel Assembly in Sweden, during the announcement, lauded the duo for their outstanding contributions related to nucleoside base modifications, a pivotal advancement that paved the way for the creation of highly effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, as revealed by Thomas Perlmann, the secretary of the Nobel committee.
Katalin Kariko, a Hungarian-American biochemist born in 1955, has dedicated her career to the intricate world of RNA-mediated mechanisms, with a particular focus on the development of in vitro-transcribed mRNA for the purpose of protein therapies. Her invaluable work has significantly advanced our understanding and application of these cutting-edge technologies in medical science.
Meanwhile, American physician-scientist Drew Weissman, born in 1959, has made a name for himself with his remarkable contributions to the realm of RNA biology. His pioneering research has played a pivotal role in enabling the development of mRNA vaccines, an achievement that has proven to be a game-changer in the field of vaccination, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This prestigious Nobel Prize marks the first of many to be awarded this year, with a week of further announcements ahead that will undoubtedly celebrate exceptional achievements in various domains of science and knowledge.
MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107174044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.