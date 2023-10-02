LEGA SERIE A LAUNCHES "MADE IN ITALY" CAMPAIGN TO SHOWCASE ITALIAN CULTURE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 October 2023: Italy’s premier professional football league, Lega Serie A, has launched "Serie A Made in Italy", a global communications campaign developed in collaboration with Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ICE). The initiative aims to promote and showcase Italy’s cultural produce to over 500 million people worldwide, including audiences in the MENA region, through the direct involvement of Lega Serie A’s clubs and iconic players from Italian football.



Throughout the 2023/2024 football season, a series of activities will highlight the unique culture and lifestyle of Italy. These activities will include a video series on regional produce linked to the locales of the Lega Serie clubs, the attendance of Lega Serie A ambassadors at international trade events, and more.



"With ICE, we have always shared the commitment to express and export the highest values that 'Made in Italy' represents at a global level," Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A, stated. "Thanks to the work carried out in recent years by Lega Serie A, with the establishment of foreign offices in New York and Abu Dhabi, we will be even more present in strategic markets to pursue these targets. Our media company will also allow us to create exclusive content that will be distributed by more than 65 broadcasters, transmitting our matches in over 200 territories, and featuring the stars of the Italian league. In this way, we will tell a story of excellence, attention to detail, and projection towards the future that is synonymous with both our football and Italian productions."



Alfonso De Stefano, Managing Director MENA of Lega Serie A, added, “The ‘Serie A Made in Italy’ campaign represents an exciting opportunity for us to bridge the cultural gaps between Italy and the MENA region. Football has a unique power to unite people, and through this initiative, we aim to bring the rich tapestry of Italian culture closer to our Calcio fans in the region, fostering a deeper appreciation for Italian heritage.”



In June 2023, Lega Serie A inaugurated its first MENA office in Abu Dhabi at an official ceremony that also saw the launch of the brand's strategic vision and plans for the region. The latest international expansion aims to better engage with the region’s Calcio fans and young audiences, and nurture grassroots talent. Illustrative of this is the recently launched football talent show 'The Italian Dream’, a collaboration between Lega Serie A, STARZPLAY, Pure Health Group and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, to scout youth football talent in the MENA region.



