Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations In Upcoming Conferences

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), is scheduled to participate in the 2023 Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum and Euretina Innovation Spotlight at the 23rd Euretina Congress, each taking place in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Details for the presentations are below:

Ophthalmology Futures Retina Forum

Panel Discussion:

Visual Preservation in Retinal Diseases: Will Gene Therapy Make a Dent?

Session Date:

October 4, 2023

Session Time:

12:30-1:00 p.m. CEST

Location:

Hyatt Regency Hotel

Presenter:

Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer

On the panel, Dr. Mohanty will highlight gene-agnostic approaches that have the potential to affect large patient populations with retinal degeneration diseases.

Title:

Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapies for Vision Restoration

Session Date:

October 4, 2023

Session Time:

2:38-2:45 p.m. CEST

Location:

Hyatt Regency Hotel

Presenter:

Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer

In this session, Dr. Mohanty will highlight Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin platform and recent clinical data from the clinical trials for patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.

Euretina Innovation Spotlight (EIS)

Title:

Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapies for Vision Restoration

Session Date:

October 4, 2023

Session Time:

1:00 – 7:40 p.m. CEST

Location:

Euretina Congress Centre (RAI) Amsterdam

Presenter:

Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer

In this poster session, Ms. Bhattacharya will highlight Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin and Non-viral Laser delivery platform technologies for advancing Nanoscope's pipeline of inherited retinal disorders and advanced age-related macular degeneration.

23rd Euretina Congress

Abstract Title: MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy to Treat Stargardt Disease: Safety and Efficacy through Week 48 in the Phase 2a STARLIGHT Clinical Trial

Session Title: Euretina Session 6 - Landmarks & Late Breakings

Session Date: October 6, 2023

Session Time:

12:15-1:15 p.m. CEST

Location:

RAI Amsterdam

Presenter:

Michael Singer, M.D., Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center

In his session, Dr. Singer will discuss recent data from Nanoscope's Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with advanced Stargardt macular degeneration.

Abstract Title: Optogenetic therapy with MCO-010 in severe sight loss due to retinitis pigmentosa: 12-month results from the RESTORE randomized, placebo-controlled double-masked clinical trial

Session Details:

Available as an audio-narrated free paper viewable at the event or on the virtual congress platform at 4:00 p.m. CEST on October 5, 2023.

Location:

RAI Amsterdam

Presenter:

SriniVas R. Sadda, M.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of the Doheny Eye Institute, the Stephen J. Ryan – Arnold and Mabel Beckman Endowed Chair, and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA), David Geffen School of Medicine

Dr. Sadda will discuss clinical data and analysis from Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa.

Abstract Title: Design and Development of Two Novel Assessments of Vision Dependent Function in Patients with Severe Vision Impairment due to Retinitis Pigmentosa Receiving MCO-010

Session Details: Available as an audio-narrated free paper viewable at the event or on the virtual congress platform at 4:00 p.m. CEST on October 5, 2023.

Location:

RAI Amsterdam

Presenter:

Victor Gonzalez, M.D., Valley Retina Institute, McAllen, TX

Dr. Gonzales will discuss the validation of two novel functional vision endpoints, mobility and object recognition, suitable to assess low-vision patients such as those with advanced retinitis pigmentosa.

About

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772 ). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

