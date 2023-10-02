Tint World® Named To Franchise Times Top 400

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continuing rapid growth helps the National Automotive Styling CentersTM reach the prestigious research-based list of largest U.S. franchises for the seventh consecutive year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the exclusive annual Franchise Times Top 400 .

The Franchise Times Top 400 ranks the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. This is Tint World's seventh consecutive appearance on the list and 11th ranking overall.

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the exclusive annual Franchise Times Top 400 for the seventh consecutive year.

Continue Reading

"The Tint World corporate staff and our franchisees around the world have gone above and beyond to achieve this ranking year in and year out," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "Our quality products and world-class service set Tint World apart, and our proven franchise systems empower franchisees to become the go-to provider in their territories. That's what drives the exceptional growth we enjoy and helps us continue to lead the market."

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at .

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 629-8777

[email protected]

Media Contact :

Heather

Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

Franchise Times Contact:

Laura Michaels

Editor in chief

Franchise Times

[email protected]

SOURCE Tint World